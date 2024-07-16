NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Steelworker 2nd Class Alexander Epps, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, levels out cinder blocks during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 16, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8533619
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-VF045-1024
|Resolution:
|5678x3785
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 Seabee Tech Trainer [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.