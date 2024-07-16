NMCB 11 Seabee Tech Trainer

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Builder 1st Class Andrew New, left, teaches Builder Constructionman Avery Conrad, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, how to level cinder blocks during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 16, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024