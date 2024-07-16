Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabee Tech Trainer [Image 3 of 5]

    NMCB 11 Seabee Tech Trainer

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Alex Casiano, left, teaches Lt. j.g. Thomas Lariviere, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, how to apply mortar to cinder blocks during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 16, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    seabees
    masonry
    construction
    NMCB 11
