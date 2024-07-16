Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions [Image 3 of 4]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caleb Nelson promoted to the rank during a ceremony held Friday, July 12 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Nelson serves aboard the clinic in the Materials Management Department.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8533341
    VIRIN: 240712-O-KJ310-5565
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navymedicine, cherry point, navy medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download