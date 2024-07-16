Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caleb Nelson promoted to the rank during a ceremony held Friday, July 12 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Nelson serves aboard the clinic in the Materials Management Department.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8533341
|VIRIN:
|240712-O-KJ310-5565
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions
