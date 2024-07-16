Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 09:20 Photo ID: 8533334 VIRIN: 240712-O-KJ310-4827 Resolution: 2481x3721 Size: 1.42 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.