    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caleb Nelson promoted to the rank during a ceremony held

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the promotion of two staff members Friday, July 12.

    Lieutenant Commander Michael Krage promoted to the rank in the United States Public Health Service. Krage serves aboard the clinic in the Behavioral Health Department.

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caleb Nelson promoted to the rank in the United States Navy. Nelson serves aboard the clinic in the Materials Management Department.

