Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the promotion of two staff members Friday, July 12.
Lieutenant Commander Michael Krage promoted to the rank in the United States Public Health Service. Krage serves aboard the clinic in the Behavioral Health Department.
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caleb Nelson promoted to the rank in the United States Navy. Nelson serves aboard the clinic in the Materials Management Department.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 09:20
|Story ID:
|476410
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff Promotions, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.