Summer Craft series attendees socialize at the Ramstein Community Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The series continues into late August and features craft events aimed at encouraging creativity and community among military families, targeting young children and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jacob Murray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 05:45 Photo ID: 8533131 VIRIN: 240702-F-IQ236-7936 Resolution: 4192x2263 Size: 1.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer craft series provides creative outlet [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.