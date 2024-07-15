Ramstein community center launches summer craft series for military families

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — This summer, the Ramstein Community Center has launched a series of craft events aimed at encouraging creativity and community among military families, targeting young children and their parents. The program offers a variety of weekly craft activities designed to engage children while providing a relaxing environment for parents.



Jules Caldwell, who has been a military spouse for over two decades and has dedicated her career to community building, spearheaded the development of this summer's craft series. "Our aim for the summer craft series is to provide an outlet for children aged two to six to not only have fun and use their imagination but also for their parents to socialize and have some much-needed downtime," Caldwell said.



She emphasized the importance of focusing on a demographic that often lacks specific programming, young children who stay at home with their parents.



The series kicked off with a Fourth of July-themed craft, where children enjoyed creating festive decorations and participating in themed activities. "Each week brings a new theme, Caldwell said. “In July, we dive into summer fun crafts that embody the season, and later in the month, we'll explore the outdoors with bug crafts and dinosaur scavenger hunts."



"It's important for my son, who is half American, to connect with his American heritage,” said Rosie Cutler, a parent participating in the event. “I love the inclusive and educational aspect of the crafts, especially during celebrations like the Fourth of July.”



The community center's efforts extend beyond just seasonal crafts. Caldwell highlighted upcoming events, including a large back-to-school carnival planned for late August. "The carnival will not only offer fun and games but also serve as an information fair, helping families get acquainted with various programs available for the upcoming school year.”



Additionally, the center runs a ladies program designed to help women in the community forge new friendships and support networks.



For more information in any of the Center's programs, visit the Ramstein Community Center, their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RamsteinCommunityCenter or check updates on at https://www.86fss.com.



This craft series is just one of many initiatives by the Ramstein Community Center aimed at enriching the lives of military families stationed overseas, demonstrating a deep commitment to fostering a strong, supportive community environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 05:45 Story ID: 476397 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein community center launches summer craft series for military families, by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.