    Ramstein craft series builds friendships [Image 1 of 2]

    Ramstein craft series builds friendships

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Summer Craft series attendees Madeleine, left, and Cecilia socialize at the Ramstein Community Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The series features craft events aimed at encouraging creativity and community among military families, targeting young children and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jacob Murray)

    Ramstein craft series builds friendships
    Summer craft series provides creative outlet

