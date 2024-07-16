Ramstein craft series builds friendships

Summer Craft series attendees Madeleine, left, and Cecilia socialize at the Ramstein Community Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The series features craft events aimed at encouraging creativity and community among military families, targeting young children and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jacob Murray)

