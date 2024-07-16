Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER 24 Concludes at the Port of Kemi, Finland [Image 4 of 10]

    DEFENDER 24 Concludes at the Port of Kemi, Finland

    KEMI, FINLAND

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 950th Transportation Company, 838th Transportation Battalion and naval personnel with Navy Cargo Handling Unit successfully close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24, as equipment is loaded onto the ARC INTEGRITY Vehicles Carrier vessel at the port of Kemi, Finland, for redeployment July 11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, helped develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. ARC INTEGRITY’s Captain Nick Commiato invited U.S. and Finnish Soldiers and Sailors to a tour through the vessel. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8533109
    VIRIN: 240711-A-EX530-1108
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.68 MB
    Location: KEMI, FI
    This work, DEFENDER 24 Concludes at the Port of Kemi, Finland [Image 10 of 10], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European support 2024

