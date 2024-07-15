U.S. Soldiers with 950th Transportation Company, 838th Transportation Battalion and naval personnel with Navy Cargo Handling Unit successfully close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24, as equipment is loaded onto the ARC INTEGRITY Vehicles Carrier vessel at the port of Kemi, Finland, for redeployment July 11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, helped develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 04:42 Photo ID: 8533108 VIRIN: 240711-A-EX530-1024 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 42.07 MB Location: KEMI, FI Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER 24 Concludes at the Port of Kemi, Finland [Image 10 of 10], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.