DEFENDER 24 Concludes at the Port of Kemi, Finland

U.S. Soldiers with 950th Transportation Company, 838th Transportation Battalion and naval personnel with Navy Cargo Handling Unit successfully close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24, as equipment is loaded onto the ARC INTEGRITY Vehicles Carrier vessel at the port of Kemi, Finland, for redeployment July 11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, helped develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. Lt. Col. James Acevedo 838 Transportation Battalion commander (2nd left) talks with Lt. Col. Kalle Laurila (right) with Logistic Command Finland (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

