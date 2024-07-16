Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time

U.S. Air Force and Bulgarian air force personnel stand together inside a Bulgarian C-27J Spartan as they await a cargo delivery at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2024. The Bulgarian air force offered the use of this aircraft to support exercise Thracian Viper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
