Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time

A member of the Bulgarian air force helps people onto his C-27J Spartan at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2024. This C-27J Spartan is not just the first of its kind to move personnel and cargo from Aviano Air Base, but also the first to carry any official U.S. cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

