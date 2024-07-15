Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Bulgarian air force personnel work together to load cargo onto a Bulgarian C-27J Spartan aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2024. The Bulgarian C-27J Spartan was recently cleared by the U.S. Department of Defense to carry U.S. personnel and cargo, allowing for increased cooperation and interoperability between the allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

