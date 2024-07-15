Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time [Image 3 of 6]

    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Bulgarian air force personnel work together to load cargo onto a Bulgarian C-27J Spartan aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2024. The Bulgarian C-27J Spartan was recently cleared by the U.S. Department of Defense to carry U.S. personnel and cargo, allowing for increased cooperation and interoperability between the allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8533070
    VIRIN: 240716-F-SQ839-4536
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time
    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time
    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time
    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time
    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time
    Bulgarian C-27J Spartan carries U.S. assets for the first time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgarian Air Force
    thracian viper
    C-27J Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download