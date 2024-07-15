Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 CES firefighters, 554 REDHORSE fire cadre host rescue technician training [Image 4 of 6]

    36 CES firefighters, 554 REDHORSE fire cadre host rescue technician training

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Kolk, right, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers fire cadre, checks a rappel line to ensure security during rescue technician training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2024. The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 554 REDHORSE fire cadre hosted rescue technician training for 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron members to enhance agile combat employment and prepare for upcoming search and rescue mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 23:55
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

