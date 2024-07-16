36 CES firefighters, 554 REDHORSE fire cadre host rescue technician training

Jude Cruz, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron fire captain, sets up a safety line during rappel training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2024. The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers fire cadre hosted rescue technician training for 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron members to enhance agile combat employment and prepare for upcoming search and rescue mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

