36 CES firefighters, 554 REDHORSE fire cadre host rescue technician training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Souder, right, 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron independent duty medical technician, prepares to rappel during rescue technician training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2024. The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers fire cadre hosted rescue technician training for 36 TAS members to enhance agile combat employment and prepare for upcoming search and rescue mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

