    36 CES firefighters, 554 REDHORSE fire cadre host rescue technician training

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Souder, right, 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron independent duty medical technician, prepares to rappel during rescue technician training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2024. The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers fire cadre hosted rescue technician training for 36 TAS members to enhance agile combat employment and prepare for upcoming search and rescue mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

