OPMG staffer promotes to Lt. Col.

U.S. Army Maj. Marcus Anderson, a law enforcement division policy analyst for the Office of the Provost Marshal General, and 290th Military Police Brigade Commander Col. Jonathan Bennett listen to the reading of Anderson's promotion orders at his promotion ceremony to lieutenant colonel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

