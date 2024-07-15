OPMG staffer promotes to Lt. Col.

290th Military Police Brigade Commander Col. Jonathan Bennett officiates Maj. Marcus Anderson's promotion ceremony to lieutenant colonel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|07.08.2024
|07.16.2024 19:18
|8532422
|240708-A-AR102-1026
|7866x5244
|59.09 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|SHEBOYGAN, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|0
