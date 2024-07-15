Office of the Provost Marshal General Law Enforcement Analyst U.S. Army Maj. Marcus Anderson reacts as Col. Jonathan Bennett, the 290th Military Police Brigade commander, share stores of working with Anderson during his promotion ceremony to lieutenant colonel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 19:18 Photo ID: 8532421 VIRIN: 240708-A-AR102-1031 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 71.79 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: SHEBOYGAN, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OPMG staffer promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.