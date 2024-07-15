Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine [Image 3 of 3]

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jazzmin Spain 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Celebrity chef Robert Irvine meets with culinary specialists of the Culinary Arts Training Center, 82nd Airborne Division, during his visit July 16, 2024, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. H2F and the Robert Irvine Foundation will work simultaneously to develop a system that combines all aspects of healthy eating to encourage a well-balanced diet and to improve the overall welfare and readiness of U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jazzmin Spain)

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Robert Irvine
    Fort Liberty

