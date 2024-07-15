Celebrity chef Robert Irvine meets with culinary specialists of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during his visit July 16, 2024, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. H2F and the Robert Irvine Foundation will work simultaneously to develop a system that combines all aspects of healthy eating to encourage a well-balanced diet and to improve the overall welfare and readiness of U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jazzmin Spain)

