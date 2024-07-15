U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, hosts celebrity Chef Robert Irvine during his visit July 16, 2024, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Holistic health and fitness (H2F) is the Army’s primary investment in Soldier readiness and lethality. It seeks to optimize physical and non-physical performance, reduce injury rates, and improve rehabilitation after injury, increasing the overall readiness of the total Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jazzmin Spain)

