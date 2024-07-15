The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) held their 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 15, 2024. Immediately following the celebration 118 cadets of class #50 participated in their graduation ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8531369
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-WX809-5333
|Resolution:
|6404x4390
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) 25th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Celebrates 25th Anniversary.
No keywords found.