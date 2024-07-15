Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Celebrates 25th Anniversary.

The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) held their 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 15, 2024. Immediately following the celebration 118 cadets of class #50 participated in their graduation ceremony.

