Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Celebrates 25th Anniversary.

“Including this graduating class, 4,988 Michigan youth have graduated from the MYCA, putting themselves on the right path for success,” said Michael Gillum, director of the MYCA. “We are really enjoyed celebrating the last 25 years with our past, present and future cadets, their families and friends, our staff and community partners who have been so instrumental in the program’s success.”



The official party included U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, 5th Congressional District; Brig. Gen. Roger Allen, first and former director of the MYCA; Col. Michael Price (Ret), senior deputy director of state operations and director of strategic planning for the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs; Dr. Terrell Brown, 2005 graduate of the MYCA; Michael Gillum, director of the MYCA; Karen Gonser, deputy director of the MYCA; Josh Adams, principal of Marshall Public Schools; Capt. Nathan Boggerty, commandant of the MYCA; Kia Rosenberg, campus ministry director for Youth For Christ; and Cadet Lillian Troeger, cadet company commander for the MYCA.



The graduating class consisted of cadets from across the state, hailing from 38 different counties: Allegan, Alpena, Baraga, Barry, Bay, Benzie, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Cheboygan, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Huron, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Mackinac, Macomb, Monroe, Montgomery, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Osceola, Otsego, Ottawa, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Clair, St. Joseph and Wayne.



The voluntary academy is a cost-free alternative education program which offers at-risk youth the opportunity to change their future. As part of the curriculum, cadets participate in drill and ceremony formations, meet physical fitness standards, perform community service and receive classroom instruction.



Of the 118 anticipated graduates in this cycle, 96 are earning their high school diploma while the remaining cadets will earn their General Education Development certificate or continue their academic pursuits towards earning their high school diploma. Over the past 22 weeks, cadets have performed more than 5,600 hours of community service to help individuals and organizations in the Battle Creek area.



The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) educates, trains, and mentors at-risk youth in a quasi-military environment at no cost to participants, giving young people the skills to become productive and responsible citizens. Applying the military model to alternative education, the Academy promotes competency development through academic opportunities, life skills, and vocational preparation.



For more information please go to : https://www.michigan.gov/myca/admissions-process

