U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Braxton Villanueva (left) and Staff Sgt. George Victorious locate an aiming point using an M2A2 aiming circle at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 15, 2024 while attending Field Artillery Senior Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 10:50 Photo ID: 8531360 VIRIN: 240715-Z-AM608-1004 Resolution: 5038x3359 Size: 7.02 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M2A2 aiming circle training [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.