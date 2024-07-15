Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2A2 aiming circle training [Image 5 of 6]

    M2A2 aiming circle training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Loni Getler, assigned to the 258th Field Artillery Regiment, N.Y. Army National Guard, makes adjustments to an M2A2 aiming circle at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 15, 2024 while attending Field Artillery Senior Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute.

