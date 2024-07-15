U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Loni Getler, assigned to the 258th Field Artillery Regiment, N.Y. Army National Guard, makes adjustments to an M2A2 aiming circle at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 15, 2024 while attending Field Artillery Senior Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 10:50 Photo ID: 8531366 VIRIN: 240715-Z-AM608-1005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.8 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M2A2 aiming circle training [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.