M2A2 aiming circle training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Braxton Villanueva, a Jacksonville, S.C. recruiter, makes adjustments to an M2A2 aiming circle at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 15, 2024 while attending Field Artillery Senior Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute.

Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US