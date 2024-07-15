M2A2 aiming circle training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Braxton Villanueva, a Jacksonville, S.C. recruiter, makes adjustments to an M2A2 aiming circle at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. July 15, 2024 while attending Field Artillery Senior Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute.
|07.15.2024
|07.16.2024 10:50
|8531354
|240715-Z-AM608-1002
|5472x3648
|5.47 MB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|23
|0
