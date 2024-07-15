F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance

The class patch for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 24-13 rests on the shoulder of 2nd Lt. Raymond Peterson, a winged student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, on July 12, 2024. Every UPT class designs and wears a custom class patch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 09:36
Photo ID:
|8531211
VIRIN:
|240712-F-UE447-1092
Resolution:
|4885x3250
Size:
|896.16 KB
Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
