    F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance [Image 2 of 4]

    F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    The class patch for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 24-13 rests on the shoulder of 2nd Lt. Raymond Peterson, a winged student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, on July 12, 2024. Every UPT class designs and wears a custom class patch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8531211
    VIRIN: 240712-F-UE447-1092
    Resolution: 4885x3250
    Size: 896.16 KB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Vance Air Force Base
    Undergraduate Pilot Training Students
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    169th Fighter Wing; 169th FW; 169FW; McEntire Joint National Guard Base; McEntire JNGB; S.C. Air Nat

