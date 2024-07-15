Student pilots gather for the arrival of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., July 12, 2024. Pilots from the 169th Fighting Wing, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., visited Vance to celebrate assignment night with their newest pilot, who graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 24-13. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:36 Photo ID: 8531219 VIRIN: 240712-F-UE447-1073 Resolution: 5768x3838 Size: 2.4 MB Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.