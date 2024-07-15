An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air National Guard’s 169th Fighting Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., lands at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., July 12, 2024. Pilots from McEntire visited Vance to celebrate assignment night with their newest pilot, who graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 24-13. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:36 Photo ID: 8531207 VIRIN: 240712-F-UE447-1043 Resolution: 5748x3824 Size: 2.32 MB Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.