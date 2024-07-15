Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance [Image 1 of 4]

    F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air National Guard’s 169th Fighting Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., lands at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., July 12, 2024. Pilots from McEntire visited Vance to celebrate assignment night with their newest pilot, who graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 24-13. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8531207
    VIRIN: 240712-F-UE447-1043
    Resolution: 5748x3824
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon visits Vance [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vance Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    169th Fighter Wing; 169th FW; 169FW; McEntire Joint National Guard Base; McEntire JNGB; S.C. Air Nat

