Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six and Singapore Armed Forces Biodefense Team conduct Expeditionary Public Health Subject Matter Exchange during RIMPAC 2024

Capt. Scott Dunn, officer in charge of Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU-6), presents a Letter of Appreciation to Lt. Col. (DR.) Goh Jit Khong, a service member with the Singapore Armed Forces Force Health Group following a knowledge exchange between the two units during RIMPAC 2024, July 10, 2024 on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Force Health Group was seeking guidance on the U.S. Navy’s expeditionary medical platforms, specifically the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU), in the hopes to establish a similar platform in their reserve component of the armed forces. (Navy photo by Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Marsha Rivera)

