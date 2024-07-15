Capt. Scott Dunn, officer in charge of Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU-6), presents a Letter of Appreciation to Lt. Col. (DR.) Goh Jit Khong, a service member with the Singapore Armed Forces Force Health Group following a knowledge exchange between the two units during RIMPAC 2024, July 10, 2024 on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Force Health Group was seeking guidance on the U.S. Navy’s expeditionary medical platforms, specifically the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU), in the hopes to establish a similar platform in their reserve component of the armed forces. (Navy photo by Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Marsha Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8531102
|VIRIN:
|240709-O-N1553-8707
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six and Singapore Armed Forces Biodefense Team conduct Expeditionary Public Health Subject Matter Exchange during RIMPAC 2024
