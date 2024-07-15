Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Larry Dye, a preventive medicine technician assigned to Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit Six demonstrates the use of a hand-held device used to detect a chemical substance in the environment. to Singapore Armed Forces preventive medicine specialists during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), July 9, 2024, on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This device is a portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer that requires minimal training to deliver quick, easy, and accurate measurements of volatile organic compounds, toxic industrial chemicals, and chemical warfare agents in less than 10 minutes.



RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise, and provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. This year more than 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC which is located in and around the Hawaiian Islands. (Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Taan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:44 Photo ID: 8531101 VIRIN: 240709-O-N1553-1066 Resolution: 1512x2016 Size: 835.81 KB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six and Singapore Armed Forces Biodefense Team conduct Expeditionary Public Health Subject Matter Exchange during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.