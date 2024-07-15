Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six and Singapore Armed Forces Biodefense Team conduct Expeditionary Public Health Subject Matter Exchange during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six and Singapore Armed Forces Biodefense Team conduct Expeditionary Public Health Subject Matter Exchange during RIMPAC 2024

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Following the world’s largest international maritime exercise known as Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Taan, a preventive medicine technician assigned to Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit Six (FDPMU-6) gives a guided tour of the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU-6) Industrial Hygiene Laboratory to Senior Lt. Col. (DR.) James Kwek, chief navy medical officer, commander of Medical Flotilla and Maj. (DR.) Timothy Tan, commanding officer, Base Medical Squadron, Navy Medical Service, July 3, 2024, on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The two officers were visiting the unit following RIMPAC 2024 Medical Symposium in preparation for the Singapore Armed Forces Force Health Group engagement. (Navy photo by Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Marsha Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8531103
    VIRIN: 240703-O-N1533-1853
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    #Interoperability
    #Navy
    #NEPMU-6
    #Singapore Armed Forces
    #Knowledge Exchange

