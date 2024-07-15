Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    240711-N-NF288-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) Cmdr. Jerod Taber, outgoing commanding officer of Transaction Support Center (TSC) Yokosuka, left, and Cmdr. Luciano Tirado, commanding officer, right, salute during the parading of the colors during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8530794
    VIRIN: 240711-N-NF288-8584
    Resolution: 6024x4016
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Command
    #Change
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #of

