Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

240711-N-NF288-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) Cmdr. Jerod Taber, outgoing commanding officer of Transaction Support Center (TSC) Yokosuka, left, and Cmdr. Luciano Tirado, commanding officer, right, salute during the parading of the colors during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

