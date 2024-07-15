Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 13]

    Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    240711-N-NF288-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) Cmdr. Luciano Tirado, commanding officer of Transaction Support Center (TSC) Yokosuka, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 01:41
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
