240711-N-NF288-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) Cmdr. Luciano Tirado, commanding officer of Transaction Support Center (TSC) Yokosuka, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 01:41 Photo ID: 8530785 VIRIN: 240711-N-NF288-3988 Resolution: 5725x3817 Size: 1.86 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.