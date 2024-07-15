240711-N-NF288-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) Transaction Support Center (TSC) Yokosuka, conducts a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8530793
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-NF288-3117
|Resolution:
|6481x4321
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transaction Support Center Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.