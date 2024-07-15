Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City

Camp Zama and Zama volunteers pose for a group photo after planting sunflower seeds June 15 in Yotsuya, Zama. In two months, the seeds will grow to be the tall, bright, yellow symbol of the city — just in time for Zama’s annual Sunflower Festival.

