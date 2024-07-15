Genesis Moreira, right, pushes a machine to sow sunflower seeds as his father, Sgt. Jefferson Moreira, left, looks on June 15 in Yotsuya, Zama.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8530579
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-HP857-9475
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|565.84 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City
No keywords found.