Genesis Moreira, right, puts sunflower seeds into seeding machine with help from Zama Mayor Mito Sato, center, and a volunteer June 15 in Yotsuya, Zama. Volunteers from Camp Zama planted the seeds that in two months will grow to be the tall, bright, yellow symbol of the city — just in time for Zama’s annual Sunflower Festival.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8530576
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-HP857-2830
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|658.27 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City
