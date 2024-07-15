Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Zama volunteers plant (sunflower) seeds of friendship with neighboring Zama City

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Genesis Moreira, right, puts sunflower seeds into seeding machine with help from Zama Mayor Mito Sato, center, and a volunteer June 15 in Yotsuya, Zama. Volunteers from Camp Zama planted the seeds that in two months will grow to be the tall, bright, yellow symbol of the city — just in time for Zama’s annual Sunflower Festival.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
