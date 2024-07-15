New commander joins 3rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, the 3rd Wing commander, receives his first salute from a formation of 3rd Wing Airmen during his change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 15, 2024. Throughout his career, he has served as an instructor pilot, weapons school instructor and evaluator, and held multiple command positions. A seasoned command pilot, Schuck has accumulated over 2,150 flight hours. His flying experience includes missions in the F-35A, F-22A, F-15C/D, T-38A/C, and T-37 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

