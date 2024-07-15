U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, left, hands the 3rd Wing guide-on to U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, the 3rd Wing commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 15, 2024. As commander, Schuck will ensure the 3rd Wing provides air dominance, global mobility and command and control to combatant commanders, as well as ensure the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing continues to advance Agile Combat Employment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8530463
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-UN009-1048
|Resolution:
|4618x3073
|Size:
|759.1 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New commander joins 3rd Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.