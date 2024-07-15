Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commander joins 3rd Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    New commander joins 3rd Wing

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, left, hands the 3rd Wing guide-on to U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, the 3rd Wing commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 15, 2024. As commander, Schuck will ensure the 3rd Wing provides air dominance, global mobility and command and control to combatant commanders, as well as ensure the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing continues to advance Agile Combat Employment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Change of Command
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    11th AF
    673rd ABW

