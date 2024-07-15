New commander joins 3rd Wing

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck took command of the 3rd Wing during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15.



Schuck, formerly the commander of the 33rd Operations Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, commissioned in 2002 upon graduating from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. He distinguished himself as a graduate of Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training and also completed the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and the Joint Advanced Warfighting School of National Defense University.



Throughout his career, he has served as an instructor pilot, weapons school instructor and evaluator, and held multiple command positions. A seasoned command pilot, Schuck has accumulated over 2,150 flight hours. His flying experience includes missions in the F-35A, F-22A, F-15C/D, T-38A/C, and T-37 aircraft.



“To the Airmen of the 3rd Wing, I've watched, over the last year from Eglin, all the great work you have done and it's been absolutely impressive,” said Schuck. “I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible, learning our mission and continuing your legacy of success. Thank you for what you do for our freedoms.”



In his role as commander, Schuck will lead the 3rd Wing in its mission to furnish trained and equipped tactical air dominance forces, command and control platforms, and strategic and tactical airlift capabilities for contingency operations.



Additionally, the 3rd Wing plays a crucial role in providing immediate airborne detection, warning, surveillance, and interception of hostile forces within the Alaskan NORAD region for the commander of U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom. The wing operates a diverse fleet including the F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, C-12 Huron, and E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system, and oversees a personnel complement of more than 2,200 Airmen.



“My charge now is for you to take it to the next level,” said Nahom. “Continue the legacy of incredible combat air power, world class command and control and power projection in the two most strategic regions in the world, the Indo Pacific and the Arctic, where our challenges not only come from the physical environment, but they also come from two peer competitors.”



Nahom closed out his remarks with words of encouragement for the new commander.



“I'm really excited to see what you do next with this opportunity. The nation is depending on the Airmen before me in the 3rd Wing. Thank you to the 3rd Wing families, the leaders, past, present, and future. I trust you will aim high, fly, fight, and win. God bless,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 18:02 Story ID: 476269 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commander joins 3rd Wing, by Maria Galvez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.