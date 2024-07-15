Air Force Heartland of America Band Kicks Off Jazz on the Green Concert Series

Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Watson, 343rd Recruiting Squadron senior enlisted leader, assists two children with a recruiting game at the Jazz on the Green concert series in Omaha, Nebraska, July 11, 2024. The games simulated Air Force operations in Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Sensor Operator. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica B. Kind)

Date Taken: 07.11.2024