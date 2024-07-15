Air Force Heartland of America Band Kicks Off Jazz on the Green Concert Series

On July 11, 2024, the Heartland of America Band from Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, opened the Jazz on the Green concert series at Turner Park in Omaha, Nebraska.



Jazz on the Green is a concert series in Omaha, featuring free concerts every Thursday throughout the summer months. The series showcases a diverse range of artists from Nebraska and across the United States.



In collaboration with local Air Force recruiters, the Heartland of America Band aimed to raise awareness about the Air Force within the community and promote career opportunities.



“It was great to partner with the band and participate in an event like this, where we can promote the Air Force at such a fantastic venue alongside the band,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Solberg, 343rd Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter.



Air Force recruiters staged a trailer at the park featuring interactive games that simulated real Air Force operations like sensor operator and explosive ordinance disposal.



“Bringing our recruiting assets to an event like this was fantastic,” said Solberg. “We received a lot of positive engagement and interest in Air Force opportunities.”



The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, a 15-member ensemble, is dedicated to presenting exciting and uplifting music that inspires patriotism and shares the Air Force story.



“We value our partnership with recruiting because it allows us to connect with communities and highlight various opportunities within the Air Force,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Wilson, Heartland of American band vocalist. “It’s a wonderful way to integrate multiple Air Force assets into community events.”



The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, fostering American patriotism, and enhancing esprit de corps within the Air Force.



“Omaha has a vibrant military community, and it's important we engage with them through events like these,” said Wilson.



For more information about Air Force careers, please visit airforce.com or contact your local Air Force recruiter.

