Master Sgt. Brittany Underwood hands out Air Force special promotional items at the Jazz on the Green concert series in Omaha, Nebraska, July 11, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, opened the concert series with a 75-minute set. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica B. Kind)
|07.10.2024
|07.15.2024 14:08
|8529800
|240711-F-BM731-5811
|4216x3156
|6.45 MB
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|3
|0
This work, Air Force Heartland of America Band Kicks Off Jazz on the Green Concert Series [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.