    49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Dunston renders his first salute to Airmen from the 49th Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Dunston was previously assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group in Southwest Asia, where he supported U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Central Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Holloman AFB
    change of command
    maintenance group
    49th MXG

