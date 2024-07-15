49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Dunston renders his first salute to Airmen from the 49th Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Dunston was previously assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group in Southwest Asia, where he supported U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Central Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

