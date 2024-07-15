U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristen Torma, right, relinquishes command of the 49th Maintenance Group to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Torma led more than 2,000 Airmen, civilians and contractors from 23 specialties to produce disciplined maintenance and sortie-generation capabilities on F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8529805
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-NB682-1026
|Resolution:
|2097x1395
|Size:
|344.04 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
This work, 49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.