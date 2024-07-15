U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristen Torma, right, relinquishes command of the 49th Maintenance Group to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Torma led more than 2,000 Airmen, civilians and contractors from 23 specialties to produce disciplined maintenance and sortie-generation capabilities on F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8529805 VIRIN: 240715-F-NB682-1026 Resolution: 2097x1395 Size: 344.04 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.